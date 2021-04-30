<font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">WOMACK, James Lee<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">James Lee Womack, age 85, of Covington, GA, peacefully entered into the presence of his Lord and Savior Friday, April 16, 2021 at his residence surrounded by his loving family. In accordance with James's wishes, he will be cremated. Services will be held on Saturday May 8, 2021 at 1:00 PM at Shiloh Baptist Church, 5988 Spalding Dr, Peachtree Corners 30092. James was born June 17, 1935 in Atlanta, GA to the late Edward Womack and Bonnie James Womack; also preceding James is his brothers, Gene Womack, Wayne Womack, and Robert Womack; sister, Deborah Samples; and son-in-law, James Friedman.<br/><br/>James was a faithful member of Pleasant Hill Baptist Church. He also spent time at Shiloh Baptist Church. He loved Georgia Tech sports, NASCAR and enjoyed baseball throughout his life, he played Semi Pro and coached Little League baseball.<br/><br/>James is survived by the love of his life of 64 years, Betty Jean Womack; son and daughter-in-law, Tim and Karen Womack; daughter, Laurie Friedman; grandchildren, Ben Friedman, Blake Friedman and wife Elizabeth, Baylee Friedman, Scott Womack and wife Heidi, Rebecca Sellman and husband Ryan; great-grandchildren, Aiden, Abby, Hannah, Jake and Luke; brother and sister-in-law, Lamar and Shirley Womack; sisters and brother-in-law, Darlene and Rupert Womack McDaniel, and Jeanette Roper; four step-grandchildren and eleven step-great grandchildren; as well as a host of close friends.<br/><br/>On-line condolences may be expressed at www.crowellbrothers.com. Arrangements entrusted to Crowell Brothers Funeral Homes & Crematory, 5051 Peachtree Industrial Boulevard, Peachtree Corners, GA 30092. 770-448-5757.</font><br/>