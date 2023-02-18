X
Dark Mode Toggle

Withrow, William

Obituaries
1 hour ago

WITHROW, Jr., William Norman "Bill"

William "Bill" Norman Withrow, Jr., of Atlanta, Georgia, died in Chicago on February 12, 2023, at the age of 68.

Born on June 26, 1954 in Toccoa, Georgia, to William and Edna Lee Withrow, Bill spent his childhood in Clarkesville, Georgia. It was there that he developed his lifelong love of baseball, listening to the Braves on the radio as a boy and playing ball after school. He credited those pickup games with important lessons he would carry with him throughout his life: navigating complicated group dynamics, the art of arguing, and how to persevere with hope.

Bill graduated high school early and went on to the University of Georgia, where at 17 he met his second great love: Cynthia Rachels. They were married in 1974 and with unwavering devotion raised three children together in Atlanta.

Bill received his law degree from the University of Georgia School of Law in 1978 and clerked for Hon. James C. Hill, U.S. Court of Appeals, Fifth Circuit. He went on to become a celebrated trial lawyer and beloved friend and mentor to his colleagues at Troutman Pepper during his 43-year career. He chaired the firm's litigation department, was a member of the executive committee, and served as the managing partner of the firm's Chicago office. He was admitted as a fellow to the American College of Trial Lawyers in 2005.

Bill was preceded in death by his mother, Edna; and his father, William Sr. He is survived by his wife, Cindy; his three children, Emily (Josh), Joel (Kirsten), and Alexander; three grandchildren, Caroline, Miles, and Leo; and his brother, Tom.

A service will be held later this year in Atlanta, Georgia.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Editors' Picks

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Georgia’s Stetson Bennett signs with ‘big time’ agent15h ago

Credit: AP

Lawsuit: Mentally ill man froze to death in Alabama jail
6h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

Braves’ Michael Soroka experiencing hamstring tightness
12h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Hawks’ Trae Young is no All-Star, but winning is more important
8h ago

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Hawks’ Trae Young is no All-Star, but winning is more important
8h ago

Brent Key taking rebuild of Georgia Tech literally
9h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Watkins, Charles
Belcher, Harvey
1h ago
DeAddio, Jenna Marie
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Nathan Posner for the AJC

Senators study Georgia foster care problems that were subject of AJC reporting
13h ago
Black communities burdened by air pollution may finally get answers
19h ago
What is - and isn’t - in the Fulton grand jury report - Politically Georgia podcast
20h ago
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top