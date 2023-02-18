Withrow, William

WITHROW, Jr., William Norman "Bill"



William "Bill" Norman Withrow, Jr., of Atlanta, Georgia, died in Chicago on February 12, 2023, at the age of 68.



Born on June 26, 1954 in Toccoa, Georgia, to William and Edna Lee Withrow, Bill spent his childhood in Clarkesville, Georgia. It was there that he developed his lifelong love of baseball, listening to the Braves on the radio as a boy and playing ball after school. He credited those pickup games with important lessons he would carry with him throughout his life: navigating complicated group dynamics, the art of arguing, and how to persevere with hope.



Bill graduated high school early and went on to the University of Georgia, where at 17 he met his second great love: Cynthia Rachels. They were married in 1974 and with unwavering devotion raised three children together in Atlanta.



Bill received his law degree from the University of Georgia School of Law in 1978 and clerked for Hon. James C. Hill, U.S. Court of Appeals, Fifth Circuit. He went on to become a celebrated trial lawyer and beloved friend and mentor to his colleagues at Troutman Pepper during his 43-year career. He chaired the firm's litigation department, was a member of the executive committee, and served as the managing partner of the firm's Chicago office. He was admitted as a fellow to the American College of Trial Lawyers in 2005.



Bill was preceded in death by his mother, Edna; and his father, William Sr. He is survived by his wife, Cindy; his three children, Emily (Josh), Joel (Kirsten), and Alexander; three grandchildren, Caroline, Miles, and Leo; and his brother, Tom.



A service will be held later this year in Atlanta, Georgia.

