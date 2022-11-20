Withers, James

WITHERS, Jr., James David



James David Withers, Jr., age 70, passed away on November 10, 2022, after a brief battle with pancreatic cancer. Born on May 30, 1952, to the late Jim and Virginia Withers, Jim grew up in Atlanta and graduated from The Westminster Schools. Jim attended the University of North Carolina where he played on the freshman basketball team. In 1974, Jim graduated from UNC with degrees in English and Economics. He returned to Atlanta and devoted much of his career to education. For over twenty years, he taught English at Pace Academy. There he coached a number of sports, including the Boys Varsity Basketball Team.



While working at Pace Academy, Jim earned a Master's Degree in Psychology from the University of West Georgia. Jim left Pace Academy in 1998, eventually becoming Headmaster at the Friends School of Atlanta, where he worked until his retirement from education in 2003.



Following that retirement, Jim moved into the field of executive coaching. Jim worked with Challenger, Gray, and Christmas, Inc., where he coached CEOs, CFOs, and others. Jim found his experience in executive coaching to be challenging and rewarding.



In 1994, Jim married the love of his life, Lisa Haverty. In addition to their shared passion for education, Jim and Lisa loved to travel, particularly to Jamaica, England, and Scotland. They also cherished spending time with friends and family and enjoyed weekends at their home in the North Georgia mountains. Jim was an avid golfer and frequently played at the Druid Hills Golf Club. He also played at courses in Scotland and Ireland, including St. Andrews. Throughout his life, Jim was a devoted fan of Tar Heels' basketball, and he enjoyed hiking, walking, reading literature, and writing.



Jim is survived by his wife, Lisa; his brothers, John Withers and Tom Withers; cousins, Ted Campbell and Pat Campbell Lowry; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and great-nephews.



Celebration of Life services will be held on Friday, November 25, 2022, from 2-5 PM at H.M. Patterson & Son - Oglethorpe Hill Chapel, 4550 Peachtree Rd., NE, Atlanta, GA 30319. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Furkids Inc. or a charity of your choice.



