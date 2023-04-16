X

WILSON, Cheryl

Cheryl Jeanne Wilson, age 78, of Roswell, Georgia passed away peacefully after a battle with cancer on March 31, 2023. Cheryl was born on June 22, 1944, in Hibbing, MN, the daughter to the late Kenneth and Edith Mihm Trembath.

Cheryl and Patrick Wilson were happily married for 56 years. Patrick's job moved them around the country to New York, South Dakota, Kentucky, and Minnesota, where she made many lifelong friends. They moved to Georgia in 1986.

Cheryl was passionate about helping the elderly and was a devoted servant to the nursing home ministry at her church where she played piano and served tirelessly in many other roles. She was a doting grandmother to her seven precious grandchildren, and a faithful friend to everyone she met. She will be remembered for her inner and outer beauty, kindness, and selflessness. She was a second mom to many of her children's friends, a true angel here on earth.

Along with her parents, Cheryl was preceded in death by her son, Bradley; and brother, Ken Trembath. She is survived by her husband, Patrick Wilson; son, Todd Wilson (Michelle); daughter, Rebecca Williams (Todd); daughter-in-law, Heather Wilson; and brother, Scott Trembath; as well as grandchildren, Tyler and Caroline Wilson (Brad and Heather), Cooper and Wesley Wilson (Todd and Michelle), and Wilson, Harrison, and Grace Williams (Rebecca and Todd).

No service is being held at this time. Donations may be made in Cheryl's memory to the Mount Pisgah UMC Senior Living Ministry.

https://mountpisgah.tpsdb.com/Give/designated-giving

Please visit www.roswellfuneralhome.com to share memories and leave condolences to the family.

Funeral Home Information

Roswell Funeral Home

950 Mansell Road

Roswell, GA

30076

