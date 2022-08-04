WILLINGHAM, Randolph Claiborne



Randolph Claiborne Willingham, age 83 of Marietta, passed away peacefully Saturday July 30, 2022, surrounded by his loving family. Randy was born March 14, 1939, to Robert Tilton and Anne Bolling Claiborne Willingham. He graduated from Marietta High School and the University of Georgia. Randy was dedicated to the companies he founded - Willingham Stone Company, Sand Rock Transit, Inc., and Agg-Tran, LLC. In addition to his involvement in the aggregate business, he spent many years developing, maintaining and enjoying his land in Blairsville, Georgia. He lived his life always making family and friends feel special and loved. In addition to his parents, Randy is preceded in death by his brother, Dr. Robert Tilton Willingham, Jr., his sister, Anne Willingham Stribling, and his wife of 40 years, Dixie McDonald Willingham. Survivors include his wife, Starr Fowler Willingham; daughter, Julia Willingham Townsend, husband Carl and their children Gracie, Will and Charlie; son, Randolph Claiborne Willingham, Jr., wife Rebecca and their sons Marshall and Nathan; stepchildren, step grandchildren, many nieces, nephews, dear friends, and colleagues. A memorial service will be held at St. James' Episcopal Church, 161 Church Street in Marietta at 3:00 PM this Saturday, August 6, 2022. The family will receive friends immediately following the service in the parish hall. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St James Episcopal Church or the Union County Humane Society.



