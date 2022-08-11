WILLIAMS, Virginia



Virginia Sandidge Williams passed at her home on August 8, 2022 with her family by her side. Born on August 13, 1937 in Owensboro, Kentucky, Virginia was the daughter of Mary Fleming and Ridley McLean Sandidge. She was older sister by thirty minutes to her twin sister, Janet Davenport who was her life long compliment, confident and co-conspirator who predeceased her in 2020. In her youth, Virginia enjoyed holidays and summers at the family's home away from home in Elkton, Kentucky. The beloved "Ridley Place" became a true respite, filling her childhood with freedom and creativity for years. Virginia graduated from Owensboro Senior High School and was accepted to Randolph-Macon Woman's College in Lynchburg, Virginia. She finished her Bachelor of Arts degree in English and Journalism at the University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill in 1959. It was there where she met the "Atlanta Girls," who would remain her steadfast friends throughout her life. Upon moving to Atlanta, Virginia accepted a blind date from a one, Neal L. Williams, which was a very fortuitous happenstance. They married and started a family that included four children and eventually 12 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren. "GG" delighted in spoiling every one of her grands, which included attending countless birthdays, athletic competitions, and school events. When she was not actively parenting, Virginia spent most of her time within the walls of Trinity Presbyterian Church. There, she wore many hats including circle member, Sunday school teacher, and Elder. In addition, she was instrumental in forming two committees that were near and dear to her. She was a founding member of both the Heritage Room as well as Trinity's Pastors Aid Committee. She was particularly honored to help design a program that would assist the Clergy by supporting congregational needs. Providing memorial receptions to the congregation is probably its most outwardly visible pursuit, although many other behind the scenes activities continue to meet the needs of Trinity members. Pastors Aid is one of Trinity's legacies that remains a vital and thriving part of the church community. Virginia was actively involved in Atlanta's Sheltering Arms Day Care. She remained on the board of directors for years and was responsible for recruiting some of Atlanta's most effective leaders along with their talents. When Sheltering Arms needed help stuffing hundreds of stockings for their annual Christmas parties, Virginia enlisted the help of her son's 5th grade class at The Lovett School. Twenty years later, 5th graders were still making children's Christmases a little brighter. Lovett was a favored recipient of her generosity. A plaque was added to the Upper School office in honer of her husband and her, a location not lost on their children. Virginia had one club that trumped all others of which none can compare. The Bridge Club was a constant in her life for over 60 years. Surrounded by a group of amazing women, she laughed, cried, complained, counseled, nurtured, fed, and dealt cards every other Thursday. "You don't mess with the Bridge Club," was uttered more often than not from innocent bystanders. The treasures Virginia enjoyed to the fullest, included in no particular order, her family, all things Trinity, the Bridge Club, The Atlanta Symphony Orchestra, Lake Rabun, River Valley Garden Club, the Heels, the Dogs, Tate's Chocolate Chip cookies, and a glass of wine at the appropriate hour. Survivors include a brother, Ridley McLean Sandidge; son, Neal Williams jr. (Sarah); daughter, Mary Fleming Riley; son, Ridley Williams (Beth); and son, Chris Williams (Kendrick). Grandchildren include Ryan Williams (Sydney), Britton Williams Matt), Ella Anne Williams, Jackson Williams; Pete Riley (Lauren), Chris Riley (Katie), Rebecca Riley; Elizabeth Williams, Jean Williams; Christopher Williams, Bradley Williams and Ridley Williams. Great-grandchildren include Eliza and Ava Williams; William, Andrew, and Neal Riley; and Hunter and McLean Riley. Virginia's family would like, in particular, to thank the three incredible women who shared in caring for her and loving her for the last several years. Habiba (Amina) Abdi, Badawattie (Janet) Persaud, and Oyindamola Eastman have been steadfast in their support of her family. A memorial will take place on Monday, August 15, 2022 at 4:00 PM at Trinity Presbyterian Church in Dobbs Chapel. Virginia continued to profess that she was the luckiest person on this earth. She was; and so, too, are we. The family insists that no flowers be gifted. If you wish to honor Virginia, please consider making a donation to Trinity Presbyterian Church (Pastors Aid Committee), 3003 Howell Mill Rd. NW, Atlanta, GA 30327, The Lovett School, 4075 Paces Ferry Rd. NW, Atlanta, GA 30327 or Sheltering Arms, 385 Centennial Olympic Park Dr. NW, Atlanta, Ga. 30313

