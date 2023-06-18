X

Williams, Todd

2 hours ago

WILLIAMS, Todd

Todd Matthew Williams of Marietta, GA. passed away on Sunday June 11, 2023 at the age of 63.

Todd was born October 20, 1959 in Columbus Ohio, the son of the late James M. and Jean A. Williams of Dunwoody, GA. He graduated from Dunwoody High School and attended Georgia Southwestern University. Surviving are Todd's brothers, James D. Williams (Nancy) of The Woodlands, TX. and Brian T. Williams (Nancy) of Johns Creek, GA. Todd is also survived by his nieces and nephews: Shannon, Tommy, Jake and Lauren Williams. Todd worked as an independent painting contractor in the greater Atlanta area since 1983. He was an avid reader and history buff who loved spending time with his nieces and nephews as well as his many dear friends that meant so much to him throughout the years. A Memorial Service will be held at the Chapel at Dunwoody United Methodist Church, on July 7, 2023, at 11:00 AM.




