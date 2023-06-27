X

Williams, Shawn

Obituaries
1 hour ago

WILLIAMS, Shawn C.

It is with great sadness that the family of Shawn C. Williams announce his passing after a long illness. Shawn was a loving husband, father of two wonderful children, he passed away at the age of 55. Services will be held on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at 1 PM, at Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel. The family will receive friends starting at 11 AM on the day of the service. Murray Brothers Funeral Home Cascade Chapel, 404-349-3000, mbfh.com.




Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

