Williams, Dorothy

1 hour ago

Mrs. Dorothy L Williams of Atlanta, GA passed away on December 25, 2022. Homegoing Services will be held on Wednesday, January 4, 2023 at 11:00 AM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel. Family and friends are asked to assemble at Murray Brothers at 10:30 AM on the day of service. She leaves to cherish her in memories: her husband, Linford Williams; her daughter, Ebony Lampkin-McAllister (Vernon) of Tuskegee AL; her son, Trenton Wilcox of Atlanta Georgia; her grandchildren: Erica, Daniel, Keonte, Kiarra, Trenton Jr., and Tyson; one brother, Willie James Lampkin; three sisters, Martha Ann Morris, Helen Lampkin, and Kathy Wimberly (Chris); a host of nephews, nieces, cousins, and friends whom she loved all dearly. On Tuesday, public viewing will be held from 1 - 6 PM at Murray Brothers Cascade Chapel, 1199 Utoy Springs Rd. SW (Corner of Cascade Rd. near I-285) 404-349-3000 www.mbfh.com.




Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

