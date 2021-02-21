Wilkinson, Bette Jo

WILKINSON (MCCRUM), Bette Jo



Bette Jo Wilkinson, age 82, of Vinings, Georgia passed away peacefully at home on Saturday, February 13, 2021.



Bette was born on July 16, 1938, in DeWitt, Michigan, the first child of the late John D. and Donna C. McCrum. She was a graduate and lifelong fan of nearby Michigan State University.



Bette met and fell in love with her husband, Gordie, on the beach while vacationing in Treasure Island, FL. Gordie was working at the Bilmar Beach Resort, and ultimately convinced Bette to get a job there so that they could spend more time together. After a whirlwind romance, they were married 2-3 months later, on May 19, 1962.



Bette was an accomplished businesswoman, an amazing wife, mother, grandmother, great grandmother and the driving force behind every member of her family. She was extremely artistic and one of her many passions was designing and making exquisite jewelry. Bette traveled extensively around the world supporting Gordie's business relationships.



Bette is survived by her beloved husband Gordon "Gordie" C. Wilkinson, her three daughters Rica Lindsey, Holly Wilkinson and Vallé Wilkinson, her grandchildren Blake, Alexandra and Jordan Lindsey, her great-grandchildren Kaden Green and Harlie Guzman, her sister Bonnie Mackover and her brother John McCrum along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her sister, DeLoris Griffin.



Patterson Funeral Home is caring for Bette. At her request no services will be held, rather her ashes scattered in Treasure Island where she met and fell in love with Gordie and in beautiful Boyne Falls, Michigan where her mother rests.



