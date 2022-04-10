WILEY, Joan



Joan (Joanie) Gross Wiley passed away peacefully on April 8th, 2022 at the age of 80, although those closest to her knew better than to ever acknowledge her actual age. She is survived by her husband of 44 years, Roger, as well as her children Cynthia Leder (Zack) and Clarke Wiley (Amy), and the true loves of her life, her grandsons, Asher & Riley Leder and step-grandson Bray Moore. She is also survived by her brother Paul Gross (Roni) and brother-in-law Dr. Ronald Wiley (Kathy). Joanie was born August 1, 1941 in Richmond, VA to Cynthia Saxe Gross and Albert Gross. Joanie attended Thomas Jefferson High School in Richmond, graduated from Virginia Commonwealth and earned an advanced degree from Georgia State University. She spent her life dedicated not just to her family, but also to education, beginning with working in the public schools system in the Richmond, VA area. She moved to Atlanta and was a guidance counselor at North Springs High School and was instrumental in opening Riverwood High School, then to both Milton and Centennial High Schools after a period of time in Michigan in the Plymouth-Canton school system. She was very active in professional counseling organizations and developed an active private practice assisting students in achieving their goals for secondary education. Joanie played tennis for a majority of her life, and in earlier years played matches on a satellite tour. She was a very active ALTA tennis player, playing on as many as three teams at a time. She was also an active volunteer at Northside Hospital and loved and treasured her time as a rock-a-bye, volunteering in the NICU for more than ten years. In lieu of flowers, consider a donation to the Alzheimer's Association in her name. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

