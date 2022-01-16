WHITTINGTON, Steven Cody



Steven Cody Whittington, 45, passed away on January 5, 2022. His passing was tragic, untimely, and sudden.



Steve was originally from Chapel Hill, North Carolina, but had lived in the Atlanta area, off and on, for approximately 30 years.



He is survived by his father, Gerald O. Whittington, of Chapel Hill, NC; his mother, Carole B. Whittington, of Charlotte, NC; his stepmother, Roberta V. Whittington, of Chapel Hill, NC; his brother, Christopher R. Whittington, of Decatur, GA, and his sister-in-law, Anja Lee, of Decatur, GA. Also, his aunts and uncles: Wally and Geoffrey Gantt, Holden Beach, NC and Jimmy Benton and Kathy McGhinnis, Chapel Hill, NC.



Steve earned an M.B.A. in Finance from the University of South Carolina, studying international finance in Copenhagen, Denmark, He also earned a B.A. in English, magna cum laude, from Appalachian State University. Additionally, he earned the distinction of being certified as a Chartered Financial Analyst.



He had a career in financial institutions and investments. He had been employed at The Southern Association of Colleges and Schools, SunTrust Bank in the Bank's Personal Asset Management Division, and then ten years in the enterprise valuation industry, where he valued private companies for gift and estate and merger and acquisition purposes, as well as running the employee stock ownership (ESOP) practice line for valuation firms in Atlanta and New York City. In 2016 he joined Montag Wealth Management and was there until 2021. He was a member of The Community School Board.



Steve will be loved and remembered by all who knew him. There are many descriptors that friends and family remember, and together they create a collage for Steve: he had a big smile, a big and infectious laugh, was a soccer "nut" even before it was cool to be so, engaged faithfully in Boot Camp as "Ninja" and fitness activities like the Peachtree Road Race. He liked traveling, reading (eclectically), UNC sports (particularly basketball), music of the 80's and classical music while studying. He enjoyed learning, two-way conversations and the world of ideas. He was a beacon of creativity, an advocate for others and was a joy to know.



Due to current Covid restrictions, plans for remembrance, burial and interment services are pending, but are expected to occur in both Decatur, Georgia and Chapel Hill, NC.



In lieu of flowers or contributions, the family asks that you reach out to your loved ones and hold them close and dear. Leave condolences at asturner.com. A. S. Turner & Sons Funeral Home and Crematory.

