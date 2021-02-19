WHIPPLE, William Metts "Bill"



William (Bill) Whipple, of Decatur, 89, passed away on February 10, 2021 in Las Vegas, NV where he lived for the past year near his daughter. He was born in Atlanta, GA on March 2, 1931 to Wendell and Carolyn (Smith) Whipple, and he grew up in Perry, GA. He earned a BA from Emory University, an MDiv from the Candler School of Theology, and an M.Ed. from UGA. He was an innovative thinker and a passionate advocate for helping those in need, serving as a pastor, a counselor, and a volunteer.



Bill was in the S. GA Conference of the UMC, serving churches in the Savannah, Albany and Waycross areas. In 1957, he married Elizabeth Bland of Rocky Ford, GA, with whom he had four children. He then was a Vocational Rehabilitation Counselor in Atlanta until he retired in 1991.



He had a lifelong passion for music, singing in the Emory Glee Club, the Atlanta Symphony Chorus under Robert Shaw, and always with his church choir. A creative spirit, he also loved to write and paint.



Bill is survived by his wife and daughters, Karen Broderick (Joe), Jean Whipple, and Marian Rusche (Philip), grandchildren Kelly and Kristen Broderick, Savannah and Max Whaley, and Axel and Nick Rusche. Bill was preceded in death by his parents, siblings Barbara, Wendell Jr., Earl, and Kenneth, his son, Warren Whipple of Atlanta, and son-in-law Dennis Whaley.



A more detailed obituary may be found at www.simplecremation.us. Those wishing to honor his life are invited to make a donation in his name to the Atlanta Community Food Bank. A memorial service will be held at a future date.

