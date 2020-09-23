WESTSTRATE, Adriaan Cornelis Adriaan Cornelis Weststrate passed from this life after a courageous battle with cancer. Adriaan was a keen visionary, a powerful leader, a passionate friend, a steadfast husband to Ladan, and both the consummate ambassador of his Dutch homeland and the quintessential Southern gentleman to his adopted U.S. homeland. He was caring and giving to family, friends and strangers alike. His life's mission was to meet every challenge with zeal and commitment. The youngest of 7 children, Adriaan was born on April 21, 1954, in Nieuwerkerk aan den IJssel in the Netherlands. He graduated from Leiden University with a Masters in Law degree in 1978, and started his successful banking career with ABN Bank in the Netherlands in 1983, relocating to Singapore, Brazil, and the United States. In 1993 a call from a former mentor brought Adriaan to Rabobank. He became the Regional Manager for the Eastern Region and opened the Atlanta office in 1995. Since 1998, Adriaan led development of Rabobank's poultry business in the USA. He became the Global Poultry Sector Head in 2010 and the Global Co-Head for the Animal Protein Sector for the Americas in 2011. In recognition of his enormous contributions, he was appointed Vice Chairman - Global Corporate Clients in 2015. His responsibilities took him all over the world. He retired in June 2020 after a 27 year career with Rabobank, and in recognition of his contribution and leadership in the global poultry industry, he received the first "Poultry Person of the World" Award in July of this year. Adriaan made close friends of business associates along the way with his hard work and his affable manner. He wanted everyone he befriended to share in his enjoyment of food, travel and life. In addition to his work accomplishments, Adriaan served on the boards of the National Chicken Council, the World Poultry Foundation, and the C5 Youth Foundation of Georgia. He supported numerous organizations, including IPC, USAPECC, NCC, US Poultry, NACCSE, De Molenwiek and Cross Training Sports Camp. Adriaan was also a passionate athlete and sports enthusiast who ran numerous marathons and especially enjoyed cycling in the North Georgia mountains and following the path of the Tour de France. He had passion for cars, design, art, espresso coffee, and the color orange. Adriaan's life became complete when on November 17, 2012, he met his soulmate Ladan. Together they travelled the world, making friends, enjoying life, and entertaining countless guests in Atlanta and their second home in Calosso, Italy. Adriaan Cornelis Weststrate was a remarkable husband, son, brother, godfather and friend. He is survived by his loving wife Ladan; his mother Jacoba Elisabeth; his sister Carla and his half-brothers & sisters. At Adriaan's request, a Celebration of Life will be held in Atlanta, Georgia at a later date in light of current events. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to: Winship Cancer Institute, https://winshipcancer.emory.edu/ , Winship Cancer Institute of Emory University, Development Office, 1762 Clifton Road, Suite 1400, Atlanta, GA 30322, Winship Giving Form, https://winshipcancer.emory.edu/files/support-winship-files/Online-Giving-Form-Fillable.pdf , Support Team Adriaan in the Winship 5K (Sept 26 Oct 3): https://secure2.convio.net/emory/site/TR/5KRun/Winship5k/2088428924?pg=team&fr_id=1230&team_id=2843 ; BRAG Dream Team, https://www.brag.org/about/#dream , To make contributions please send checks payable to "BRAG Dream Team" 684 United Avenue, Atlanta, GA 30312.





