WESTBROOKS (CARLISLE), Bonnie LaVerne



Bonnie LaVerne Carlisle Westbrooks, age 90, of Johns Creek, Georgia, passed away on April 8, 2023. Services will be held at McDonald & Son Funeral Home Chapel, 150 Sawnee Drive, Cumming, Georgia 30040, on April 21, 2023, at 11 AM, visitation will be at 10 AM.