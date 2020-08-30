WERDER, Robert Edward With a glass still half full, Bob passed away in Florida on the morning of August 24, 2020 at the age of 90. He was in Florida. Bob was a native Atlantan born on February 12, 1931 to Alice and Lester Charles Werder. After moving to Atlanta, Bob attended North Fulton High School ('48) and Georgia Tech ('53). He played a bit of football under Bobby Dodd, but realized that his studies required full attention. After graduating from Tech, he served his country as an army lieutenant and then went to work for Texaco in Atlanta and Savannah. In 1959, he married the love of his life Claudia Rainer. In the early 60's, Bob's Dad convinced him to return to Atlanta where he worked with his Dad at Electronic Tabulating Service (ETS) in their building in downtown Atlanta. They processed data and churned thousands of "punchcards" that would tally the cities votes and payroll for The Atlanta Braves & Turner, Emory hospital and many more companies prior to the invention of todays computer. As president of ETS, Bob created an online medical claims software and business that helped change the medical and insurance world, eventually selling to Equifax in 1994. The ETS property now holds John Portman's Suntrust Plaza. His adventuresome and courageous life came naturally as he was half Norwegian and half German. Bob loved boats, big laughs, waterskiing and fast cars. He attended Camp Rutledge and The YMCA camp at Lake Rabun. He was a early member of the Cherokee Town and Country Club, Lanier Sailing Club and was one of the Buckhead Boys. He developed a love for golf and sailing through the years. Bob and Claudia understood and loved everything about sailing. They owned both Catamarans & monohulls. Most of their recent years were spent on their boat in the Virgin Islands. He was a forgiving man that always made people feel special and welcomed. He is survived by his wife of 61 years Claudia Rainer Werder, daughters Dr. Leslie Cooper (Park City, Utah) and Meridy King (Atlanta, GA), granddaughters Emma and Sophie King, and sons-in-law Darren Cameron and Woody King. Bob supported Ga. Tech for 64 years and the family asks for donations in the memory of Robert Werder '53 be mailed to The Georgia Tech Foundation Inc. at 760 Spring St NW suite 400, Atlanta, GA, 30308. Online may go to http://Developement.gatech.edu and click on the GIVE NOW button.

