Obituaries

Welch, Norma

File photo
File photo
Sept 28, 2023

WELCH, Norma

Norma Butler Welch, age 88, a native Atlantan passed peacefully on September 23, 2023, surrounded by her family. She was preceded in death by her father, Alton Marion Butler; and her mother, Susie Mae (Eason) Butler.

She is survived by her children, Susan W. Irvine (Welch) and her husband, Marvin; Darryl A. Welch and his wife, Teresa; Timothy J. Welch and his wife, Brenda; grandchildren, Brian J. Irvine, Jason D. Welch (Krystle) and Jessica L. Welch (Chris Brewer); great-grandchildren, Daniela, Ryen. Elizabeth and Ezekiel, and her dog Maggie.

Norma could have been successful at anything she attempted but to Norma, family was the most important thing. She sacrificed everything for the well being of her mother and her children. She was an amazing daughter, mother and friend, to whom she became the inspiration. She is and will be missed greatly by family and friends.

Graveside Services will be held at Crest Lawn Memorial Park, Atlanta, Georgia at 11:00 AM on Saturday, September 30, 2023.

In lieu of flowers, Norma requested that donations be made to the Madison Oglethorpe Animal Shelter. 1888 Colbert-Danielsville Road, PO Box 453, Danielsville, GA 30633. 706-795-2868.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Crest Lawn Memorial Park

2000 Marietta Blvd Nw

Atlanta, GA

30318

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

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