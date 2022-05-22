Welch, Blanche

WELCH (Jowers), Blanche Evelyn



Blanche Evelyn Jowers Welch, age 94, our most precious and dear Mom, completed her lifelong journey and returned to the outstretched arms of Jesus Christ on April 28, 2022. She passed peacefully at her home from natural causes with her family present.



Evelyn was born on February 6, 1928, at home in Graniteville, SC, to Evelyn Blanche Rushton and Julius Clifton Jowers. She was their only daughter of three children with an older brother Frank and a younger brother Ralph. Her Mother died unexpectedly when she was four leaving this family to be initially cared for by her Rushton Grandmother and Aunts Ella and Louelle. Her Dad, a day laborer, moved the family around SC and Georgia as he searched for work during the Great Depression. Her high school years were spent in Warner Robins, GA where she graduated from Warner Robins High School on May 29, 1945.



Upon graduation, Evelyn entered the St. Joseph's Infirmary School of Nursing in Atlanta, GA via the Cadet Corps program and became a Registered Nurse on May 9, 1948. It was on a Spring Break with her nurse schoolmates at Daytona Beach, Fl that she met her future husband, Joe Phillip Welch. So began a courtship which culminated in their marriage on April 7, 1951, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Atlanta. Oddly enough, they would return to Daytona Beach for their honeymoon. The marriage produced five children Phil, Cindy, Patti, Judy, and Wendy. They remained married until his death on Christmas Day in 1994 and she remained a widow until her passing. It was truly a "match made in heaven". They were so perfect for each other.



Mom's life was one of love and service to others. First, to Dad and her children, to her patients at St. Josephs, to the elderly at Wesley Woods and to her extended family blood related or not. It was never about her. Never. It was all about other people. She gave and never expected anything in return. She went about her life doing good. She was the light when darkness appeared. She spread love and kindness to everyone she encountered. She saw the best in everyone. People were drawn to her. She was a great listener. Material things meant little to her. Her love was unconditional and bottomless. The lives she touched were immeasurable.



Mom was a devout Catholic having converted during nursing school thanks to the influence of the nuns at St. Joseph. Family meant everything to Mom, and she welcomed everyone into her family. She was our inspiration for humility, empathy, compassion, kindness, and love. She was living proof that anything and everything is possible if you trust in God and work hard. She never gave up. Perseverance and patience preceded her in all she did. In the face of adversity, she was tough but in the gentlest way. She had to be having lost her mom as a young child, her oldest daughter Cindy at the age of 54 and our Dad at the age of 71. She fully understood and taught us that forgiveness was imperative to achieve inner peace.



Mom had many interests. Idleness was not in her vocabulary. She loved to sew, cook Southern food, volunteering often for St. Vincent de Paul and Creative Hands; but hands down, gardening was her passion. Being outdoors working would be her first choice. Her crowning achievement was the transformation of her grass to St. Augustine. She accomplished by hand sprigging runners obtained from various trips to the beach. Today, this yard stands as a magnificent testament to her talent and "green thumb." It was a devastating day when we had to take away, not her car, but her lawnmower.



She was the most wonderful Mom anyone could wish for. She sacrificed much to ensure our happiness. We were blessed to be her children. She was truly an angel sent from heaven. We love her more than words could ever describe.



Evelyn is survived by her son Joe Phillip Welch, Jr. (Kathy), Powder Srpings, GA, daughter Patti W. Harrell Gainesville, FL, daughter Judy W. deVarennes (Bobby) Atlanta, GA, daughter Wendy W. Johnson Cape Coral, FL; son-in-law John Moore Lawrenceville GA; grandchildren Ashley M. Bretti (Jason), Allison L. Rajecki (Joseph), Katie Templeton (Lee), Rachel E. Welch, Kate Harrell, Luke Harrell (Marcelle), Warren deVarennes (Chloe), Spencer deVarennes (Mallory), Shelby Lunger (Bryson), Jonathan Moore, Amanda Buckingham (Sean); great-grandchildren Emma, Hayden, Tanner and Ethan Bretti; Madison, Will, Jacob and Drew Rajecki; Charlotte deVarennes, Frankie deVarennes; Evie and Stella Lunger; and Skylar and Hudson Buckingham.



Evelyn was preceded in death by our Dad Joe Phillip Welch and her daughter Cynthia Welch Moore along with innumerable lives she touched including friends and patients.



A Funeral Mass will be held Friday May 27, 2022, at 1:00 PM at Immaculate Heart of Mary Catholic Church, Briarcliff Road, Atlanta, GA. Reception to be held at the Church following the service. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Saint Vincent DePaul Society or any charity of your choice.

