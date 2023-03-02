Weber, Theodore

WEBER, Rev. Dr.



Theodore



Rev. Dr. "Herr Professor," Theodore "Ted" Weber was born on June 6, 1928 in New Orleans, LA and joined the Great Cloud of Witnesses on February 25, 2023. He was preceded in death by his parents, Robert Louis Weber and Margret Worthington Weber; and sister, Peggy Weber Bubar. He is survived by his loving and creative wife, Mildred "Mudie" Overstrom Weber, who stood faithfully by his side for 68 beautiful years; and his sons, Theodore Eric Weber and wife Frances, of Round Rock, Texas and Rev. Dr. Robert Alan Weber and wife Stacy, of Atlanta, Georgia. Ted was very proud of his grandsons, Matthew Darren Weber, and wife Bridget, Brian Alexander Weber, and wife Lauren, and Jonathan Robert Weber; along with 4 great-grandchildren who knew him fondly as "Opa."



He completed his graduate and doctoral work at Yale Divinity, but his loyalty to his alma mater, LSU, kept him saying "Geaux Tigers" year after year. Ted was Professor Emeritus of Social Ethics at the Candler School of Theology of Emory University, where he taught for thirty-nine years. A clergy member of the Louisiana United Methodist Conference, Dr. Weber served pastorates in Louisiana and Connecticut, as acting chaplain of Emory University (during the time Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. was assassinated), and as a member of the ministerial staff of St. Giles Cathedral in Edinburgh, UK. He lectured and preached widely in the United States, Europe, Hong Kong, Japan, and South Korea. A former president of the Society of Christian Ethics in the U.S. and Canada, he also authored Politics in the Order of Salvation; Transforming Wesleyan Political Ethics (Nashville: Abingdon, c. 2001), War, Peace, and Reconciliation: A Theological Inquiry (Wipf and Stock, c. 2016), and John Wesley's Perfection Questions. When asked where Ted and Mudie would retire, their answer was an easy one; "right here." They cherish the Emory/Candler/Glenn Memorial UMC community that has been family to them for over 65 years. Now the 5 wives of the "Young Turks," who committed with their husbands to stay at Candler and see it into the prestigious institution it is today, stand together as they send the final member of "the Candler Five" to spend eternity with an Eternal and Loving God. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made in Ted's honor to the Pastor's Discretionary Fund at Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church.



The Celebration of Ted's life will be held Sunday, March 5, 2023 at Glenn Memorial United Methodist Church Sanctuary on the Emory University Campus. A Time of Fellowship will continue in the Sanctuary after the service.



