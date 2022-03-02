WEBB, Jones



Jones Webb, lawyer, of Lawrenceville, Georgia, died peacefully Friday, February 25, 2022 at his home after a long battle with cancer. Born January 7, 1928, in Etowah, TN, Jones graduated high school from Tennessee Military Institute, the University of Tennessee and the University of Georgia School of Law. He came to Lawrenceville, Georgia in 1951 after marrying Marion Allison and began his law career, retiring from Webb, Tanner and Powell at the age of 90 after 69 years of practice. A strong role model for his family and community, he balanced his professional life with flying vintage aircraft, trail riding, reading, and traveling and spending time with family. In addition to his career in law and banking, he retired at the rank of Commander in the US Navy Reserve. He was a long-time member of First United Methodist Church of Lawrenceville. He received many accolades for his community service. To list a few, he held most dear his Trusteeship in Salvation Army & Young Harris College. In addition to being a proud Rotarian and Kappa Alpha, among his highest honors were 2002 Gwinnett County Chamber of Commerce Citizen of the Year and 2014 Salvation Army William Booth Award. His family and friends with miss him dearly and remember him as devoted son and brother, loving husband and father, lawyer, partner, cowboy, pilot, civic leader, loyal friend and true Southern gentleman. He was predeceased by his wife of 65 years, Marion Allison Webb. Surviving is his beloved daughter, Julia Webb Davis (Clayton) of Duluth, GA, son Marvin (Stacy) of Signal Mtn., TN, and grandchildren: Kathleen Davis Weldon (Wade), Alex Davis, Piper Davis Neblett (Edward), Taylor Webb Jones (Scott), Graeme Allison Webb (Laurie), and 4 great-grandchildren, nieces and nephew, great-nieces and nephews and other family, devoted companion Jane Eikenberry and Zoey, his beloved Australian Shepherd. A Memorial Service celebrating the life of Jones Webb will be conducted on Sunday, March 6, 2022, at 2:00 PM at First United Methodist Church of Lawrenceville with a reception to follow. Naval Military honors will be rendered at the end of the service. Family will receive friends on Saturday, March 5th from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM at Tom M. Wages Lawrenceville Chapel. A private family interment will be held on Sunday, March 6th at 11:30 PM at Shadowlawn Cemetery in Lawrenceville. In lieu of flowers, those desiring to make memorial gifts may contribute to First United Methodist Church of Lawrenceville, P.O. Box 2127, Lawrenceville, GA 30046 or The Salvation Army Gwinnett Corp., 3455 Sugarloaf Pkwy., Lawrenceville, GA 30044 or Young Harris College, P.O. Box 275, Young Harris, GA 30582 in memory of Jones Webb. Condolences may be sent or viewed at www.wagesfuneralhome.com. Tom M. Wages Funeral Services, Lawrenceville Chapel, 120 Scenic Hwy., Lawrenceville, GA 30046, (770-963-2411) has been entrusted with the arrangements.

