WEAVER, Pete



Mr. Pete Weaver of Atlanta entered into rest on August 29, 2022. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, September 2, 2022, 1 PM, Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church, 5040 Pleasant Hill Rd., Gillsville, GA. Interment Church Cemetery. Viewing today 1 – 6 PM with a Wake this evening from 5-7 PM at Murray Brothers, (404) 349-3000, mbfh.com.



