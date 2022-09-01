ajc logo
X

Weaver, Pete

File photo

Combined ShapeCaption
File photo

Obituaries
2 hours ago

WEAVER, Pete

Mr. Pete Weaver of Atlanta entered into rest on August 29, 2022. A Celebration of Life Service will be held on Friday, September 2, 2022, 1 PM, Pleasant Hill United Methodist Church, 5040 Pleasant Hill Rd., Gillsville, GA. Interment Church Cemetery. Viewing today 1 – 6 PM with a Wake this evening from 5-7 PM at Murray Brothers, (404) 349-3000, mbfh.com.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Murray Brothers Funeral Home - SW Atlanta

1199 Utoy Springs Rd, SW

Atlanta, GA

30331

https://www.mbfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
The Jolt: Abrams, Warnock to team up after questions of ticket unity 19h ago
Ronald Acuna: Knee feels ‘terrible,’ but will continue playing through it
2h ago
Marietta High principal takes new job; district names interim leader
5h ago
CONFIRMED: Wellstar to close Atlanta Medical Center
5h ago
CONFIRMED: Wellstar to close Atlanta Medical Center
5h ago
Prosecutors formally seek death penalty in Kennesaw golf course triple slaying
10h ago
The Latest
Mize, Jan
2h ago
Martin, Donald
2h ago
Poling, Thomas
2h ago
Featured
CDC drops quarantine and distancing recommendations for COVID

CDC: Friday is final day to order free at-home COVID tests from feds
Mexican consulate initiative aims to raise awareness about worker rights
Q&A: Mexico’s Gerardo Martino ahead of friendly’s game against Paraguay
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top