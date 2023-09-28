Obituaries

Weaver, Lance

File photo
File photo
Sept 28, 2023

WEAVER, Lance C.

Age 64, of College Park passed away Tuesday, September 5, 2023. Funeral service will be Friday, September 29, 2023, 12:00 PM at Hope Funeral Home, Fayetteville.

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

HOPE Funeral Home

165 Carnegie Place

Fayetteville, GA

30214

https://www.hopefunerals.com

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