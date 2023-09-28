WEAVER, Lance C.
Age 64, of College Park passed away Tuesday, September 5, 2023. Funeral service will be Friday, September 29, 2023, 12:00 PM at Hope Funeral Home, Fayetteville.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
WEAVER, Lance C.
Age 64, of College Park passed away Tuesday, September 5, 2023. Funeral service will be Friday, September 29, 2023, 12:00 PM at Hope Funeral Home, Fayetteville.
View the obituary on Legacy.com
Funeral Home Information
HOPE Funeral Home
165 Carnegie Place
Fayetteville, GA
30214
https://www.hopefunerals.com