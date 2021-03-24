Weaver, DeWitt

WEAVER, Jr., DeWitt



1939-2021



DeWitt Weaver Jr, Hall of Fame Golfer and beloved husband, father, Papa and brother, passed away peacefully in his sleep on March 18 from heart failure. He was 81.



DeWitt's life was a testimony. He made everyone he met feel important. He was a true gentleman and a man of strong faith. His life and example will leave a lasting legacy.



DeWitt was born September 14, 1939 in Danville, Kentucky, son of football coach DeWitt Weaver Sr. He picked up the game of golf in Lubbock Texas while his father was coaching Texas Tech. DeWitt was an excellent quarterback as well and received an offer to play football at SMU. After playing backup to Don Meredith and getting hit by Don Lilly, he decided to switch his scholarship to golf, and that ignited his passion for the game.



In 1962, DeWitt was introduced to the love of his life Sheri Busbee in Mobile Alabama. They recently celebrated 58 wonderful years of marriage. They are a tremendous example of what it means to share unconditional love for each other. They have raised four children with twelve grandchildren.



Throughout his golf career, DeWitt was considered one of the best ball-strikers on the Tour. He won twice on the PGA Tour, the 1971 PGA Match Play Championship and the 1972 Southern Open. He undoubtedly would have won more, but his devotion to his family led him to cut back his playing schedule and take a club job at Sea Palms on Saint Simons Island. He continued to compete in Georgia, where he amassed an amazing record, winning 7 Georgia PGA Championships and 4 Georgia Open titles. After serving as golf director at Sky Valley and Innsbruck Golf Club, DeWitt joined the Champions Tour and won the Bank One Classic. He played out his career representing the Legends at Chateau Elan. He was inducted into the Georgia Golf Hall of Fame, the Georgia Sports Hall of Fame and the Northeast Georgia Sports Hall of Fame.



DeWitt was a man of deep faith and touched many lives. While on the Champions tour, he marked his ball with his favorite bible verse PS 37:4. The verse reads: "Delight yourself in the Lord and He will fulfill the desires of your heart." Many seeds were planted by this simple act. In addition, he held dearly the work of Eagle Ranch and hosted an annual event to support their ministry of care for children. He was devoted to his church families and was deeply involved with his brothers in bible study.



From friend Louis Brown of the Evergreen Society: "As great of a golf champion as he was, DeWitt was an even greater champion off the golf course. He was a man of the utmost honor and character. He loved people, and people loved him."



DeWitt was preceded in death by his parents DeWitt Weaver Sr and Mary Vernon Sheffield. He is survived by his wife Sheri; his daughter Cathy and her two children Ashley and David; his son DeWitt III (Michele) and their four children DeWitt IV, Mary Evans, Jack and Landry; his son Brian (Mary) and their three children Grant, Stella and Lloyd; his son Scott (Nealie) and their three children Parks, Clancy and Brinkley; his sister Kitty and many cousins, in-laws, nieces and nephews.



A funeral mass honoring his life will be held at 11:00 on Friday, March 26 at St. Brigid Catholic Church, 3400 Old Alabama Road, Johns Creek, GA 30022 with a reception following from 12:30-3:30. There will be a live stream provided for those who cannot attend. Click here. In lieu of flowers, DeWitt asked that donations be made to Eagle Ranch, 5500 Union Church Road, Flowery Branch, GA 30542 https://evt.live/patchwoork/funeral-mass-for-dewitt-weaver-jr.



