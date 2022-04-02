ajc logo
X

Weatherspoon, Blythenia

ajc.com

Obituaries
2 hours ago

WEATHERSPOON, Blythenia M.

Another angel has earned her wings.

She will be forever missed by all who love her. She was an advocate for the underdog with a smile that was as infectious as her presence.

Services for Blythenia Mercedes' Weatherspoon will be held Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 2 PM at Alfonso Dawson Mortuary, 3000 M.L.King Jr. Drive, Atlanta, GA 30311.

She leaves behind her 2 year old daughter, Aria Weatherspoon and her mother Blythenia Weatherspoon. In lieu of flowers, you can donate to Aria's Go Fund Me account at https://gofund.me/03df24ce.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Alfonso Dawson Mortuary

3000 MLK Jr. Dr. S.W

Atlanta, GA

30311

alfonsodawsonmortuary.com

Editors' Picks
The Latest
Mahone, Vivian
2h ago
Regas, Helen
2h ago
Weaver, Janice
2h ago
Featured
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top