WEATHERSPOON, Blythenia M.



Another angel has earned her wings.



She will be forever missed by all who love her. She was an advocate for the underdog with a smile that was as infectious as her presence.



Services for Blythenia Mercedes' Weatherspoon will be held Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 2 PM at Alfonso Dawson Mortuary, 3000 M.L.King Jr. Drive, Atlanta, GA 30311.



She leaves behind her 2 year old daughter, Aria Weatherspoon and her mother Blythenia Weatherspoon. In lieu of flowers, you can donate to Aria's Go Fund Me account at https://gofund.me/03df24ce.

