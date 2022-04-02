WEATHERSPOON, Blythenia M.
Another angel has earned her wings.
She will be forever missed by all who love her. She was an advocate for the underdog with a smile that was as infectious as her presence.
Services for Blythenia Mercedes' Weatherspoon will be held Saturday, April 2, 2022, at 2 PM at Alfonso Dawson Mortuary, 3000 M.L.King Jr. Drive, Atlanta, GA 30311.
She leaves behind her 2 year old daughter, Aria Weatherspoon and her mother Blythenia Weatherspoon. In lieu of flowers, you can donate to Aria's Go Fund Me account at https://gofund.me/03df24ce.
Funeral Home Information
Alfonso Dawson Mortuary
3000 MLK Jr. Dr. S.W
Atlanta, GA
30311
