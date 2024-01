WATTY, Georgia



Georgia Watty, 97, of Cape Charles, Virginia, passed away on December 23, 2023, in Rome, Georgia. She is survived by her grandchildren, Jasmine and Walter Peeler.



A memorial service will be held on Saturday, January 20, 2024 at 11 AM, at Hillside International Truth Center located at 2450 Cascade Road, Atlanta, Georgia 30311.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com