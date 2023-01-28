Watts, Lynda

WATTS (PITTMAN), Lynda Gayle



Lynda Gayle (Pittman) Watts, of Stone Mountain, Georgia, died January 23, 2023, after a sudden illness.



Lynda was born December 31, 1950, in Bradenton, Florida. She grew up in Florida and in Missouri. She earned an undergraduate degree, summa cum laude, from Florida State University in Tallahassee, Florida, and a graduate degree as a Ford Foundation fellow from Emory University in Atlanta, Georgia. She worked for the Emory University School of Medicine, in its research labs and in the surgery residency program. She raised a lovely daughter, Margaret, and was a vital part of the life of her beautiful grandson, Finn.



Lynda was predeceased by her paternal grandmother, Alma Pittman, of Auburndale, Florida, with whom she was very close; by her parents, Verna Pittman, of Bay Minette, Alabama, and Joseph Pittman, of Auburndale, Florida; and by her brother, Allan. She is survived by her beloved and devoted daughter and grandson, Margaret Lannigan and Finn Lannigan; by her brothers, Joe, Michael, William Johnny, Tim, and Paul; by her sister, Kathryne; and by long-time friends.



Margaret will welcome family and friends to visit in memory of Lynda's life from 2 PM to 4 PM, on Sunday, February 5, 2023, at 697 East Morningside Drive, N.E., Atlanta, Georgia 30324.



In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a contribution to Planned Parenthood or to a charity of your choice.



