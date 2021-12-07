WARD, Mae



Born in Baltimore on May 7, 1926, Mae Schmidt Ward passed away peacefully at home on December 3, 2021.



Mae remained a Marylander at heart who relished her native state and its steamed crabs, Anne Arundel County sweet white corn and tomatoes, and spearmint snowballs.



During WWII, Mae served our country as a chemist and munitions inspector. Shortly after relocating with her husband to Atlanta in 1964, Mae began working at Williams Antiques. She loved studying antique Chinese porcelain and learning the nuances of fine furniture and rare paintings. When not working, Mae devoted her time to hosting her weekly family dinners and to helping others—volunteering for the Red Cross at the VA, working at the Our Lady of the Assumption soup kitchen, delivering Meals on Wheels, and above all, serving as a Saint Vincent de Paul volunteer at Our Lady of the Assumption.



Mae was predeceased by her husband, John Patrick Ward, Jr., by all her siblings, and by her great-grandson, Riordan Catton. She is survived by her five children: Lynn Ward, Janice Ward, Stephen Ward, Kathy Hollis, and Robert Ward (Traci); her grandchildren: Greg Ward, Brian Ward, Jessica Kretzschmar, Ailis Catton, Robby Ward, Garrett Ward, and Stacey Ward; by her great grandchildren: Naomi, Asher, Gideon, Rachel and Madeline Ward; Brennan Catton; Emily and Evan Kretzschmar; and by numerous wonderful nieces and nephews.



Visitation is at H.M. Patterson & Son Oglethorpe Hill Chapel, Brookhaven, on Thursday, December 9 from 6:00 PM to 8:00 PM. The Funeral Mass is at Our Lady of the Assumption Catholic Church, 1406 Hearst Drive, Atlanta, GA 30319 on Friday, December 10 at 11:00 AM.



In lieu of flowers, please contribute to the Society of Saint Vincent de Paul at Our Lady of the Assumption, 1406 Hearst Dr. NE, Atlanta, 30319.



