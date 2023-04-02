WALLACE, Charles Robert "Bob"



Bob Wallace of Norcross, GA passed away on Sunday, March 19, 2023. He was a proud veteran who served his country as an Army Sergeant First Class during the Vietnam War. He would often be seen proudly wearing his veteran's hat. He would rarely be seen without it.



Originally from Columbus, OH and a graduate of West High School, Bob went on to live in Thailand for a number of years, FL, and then GA. He had been a Norcross, GA resident since 1989.



Bob was preceded in death by his father, Charles Howard Wallace; mother, Dorothy Elizabeth (Cullen) Wallace; brother, Terry Lee Wallace; and nephew, Terry Lee Wallace, Jr., all of Columbus, OH.



He is survived by his wife, Jeanne Davidson Wallace of Roswell, GA; son and daughter-in-law, Charles Robert Wallace Jr., and April Lynn (Garmon) Wallace of Buford, GA; son, Travis Shawn Wallace of Norcross, GA; daughter, Kristen Marie Wallace of Galloway, OH; children shared with first wife, Rissie Mae (Bonham) Wallace of Columbus OH; granddaughters, Jenna Nicole Wallace of Buford, GA, Charlotte Lynn Wallace of Buford, GA, Hailey Marie Wallace of Galloway, OH, and Kylie Mae Wallace of Galloway, OH; sister and brother-in-law, Linda (Wallace) McKendry and William McKendry of Grove City, OH; sister, Lisa Wallace of Brooksville, FL; brother, Larry Leisure of Columbus, OH; and sister-in-law, Cathy (Higginbotham) Wallace of Galloway, OH. Several nieces, nephews and other relatives also survive.



Cremation services have been provided by Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory. The family has planned a memorial service in his honor to be held at the American Legion – Chattahoochee Post 251 located at 2760 Duluth Hwy., Duluth, GA 30096, where he was a proud member for a number of years. Services will be held on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 6:00 PM with chaplains, Bob and Kathy Watkins officiating.

