X

Wallace, Charles

Obituaries
1 hour ago

WALLACE, Charles Robert "Bob"

Bob Wallace of Norcross, GA passed away on Sunday, March 19, 2023. He was a proud veteran who served his country as an Army Sergeant First Class during the Vietnam War. He would often be seen proudly wearing his veteran's hat. He would rarely be seen without it.

Originally from Columbus, OH and a graduate of West High School, Bob went on to live in Thailand for a number of years, FL, and then GA. He had been a Norcross, GA resident since 1989.

Bob was preceded in death by his father, Charles Howard Wallace; mother, Dorothy Elizabeth (Cullen) Wallace; brother, Terry Lee Wallace; and nephew, Terry Lee Wallace, Jr., all of Columbus, OH.

He is survived by his wife, Jeanne Davidson Wallace of Roswell, GA; son and daughter-in-law, Charles Robert Wallace Jr., and April Lynn (Garmon) Wallace of Buford, GA; son, Travis Shawn Wallace of Norcross, GA; daughter, Kristen Marie Wallace of Galloway, OH; children shared with first wife, Rissie Mae (Bonham) Wallace of Columbus OH; granddaughters, Jenna Nicole Wallace of Buford, GA, Charlotte Lynn Wallace of Buford, GA, Hailey Marie Wallace of Galloway, OH, and Kylie Mae Wallace of Galloway, OH; sister and brother-in-law, Linda (Wallace) McKendry and William McKendry of Grove City, OH; sister, Lisa Wallace of Brooksville, FL; brother, Larry Leisure of Columbus, OH; and sister-in-law, Cathy (Higginbotham) Wallace of Galloway, OH. Several nieces, nephews and other relatives also survive.

Cremation services have been provided by Flanigan Funeral Home and Crematory. The family has planned a memorial service in his honor to be held at the American Legion – Chattahoochee Post 251 located at 2760 Duluth Hwy., Duluth, GA 30096, where he was a proud member for a number of years. Services will be held on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 6:00 PM with chaplains, Bob and Kathy Watkins officiating.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Flanigan Funeral Home

4400 South Lee Street

Buford, GA

30518

https://www.flaniganfuneralhome.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Kirby Smart evaluates quarterbacks after Georgia’s first scrimmage7h ago

Credit: ARVIN TEMKAR / AJC

Linebacker Demontrae Gaston commits to Georgia Tech
1h ago

Credit: Jenni Girtman

Nearly 200 Georgia churches sue to leave the United Methodist Church
18h ago

Credit: Jess Rapfogel/AP

Marjorie Taylor Greene to be featured on ‘60 Minutes’ ahead of Trump protest
14h ago

Credit: Jess Rapfogel/AP

Marjorie Taylor Greene to be featured on ‘60 Minutes’ ahead of Trump protest
14h ago

Credit: AP

Braves’ Max Fried doing ‘fine,’ but eventually will hit the injured list
9h ago
The Latest

West, Paul
1h ago
Becker, Clifford
1h ago
Carter, Patricia
1h ago
Featured

15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta: Easter egg hunts, Atlanta Persian Festival...
New food items at Braves’ Truist Park include 3-foot-long sub, potato-wrapped hot dog
Trump indicted: The New York and Georgia cases compared
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top