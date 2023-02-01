WALKER, Sylvester



Sylvester Walker was born July 3, 1958, in Hamilton, Georgia to Willie Walker Jr. (deceased March 25, 2020) and Minnie Louise Hixson (deceased January 9, 2023). He was married to Geraldine Roots who preceded him in death in October 2021. He transitioned to his heavenly home on January 24, 2023. He leaves to cherish six brothers, one sister, five children and ten grandchildren, and many other relatives. Viewing from 2-5 PM at Terry Family Funeral Home in Hamilton, GA. Services to be held at Cathedral of Hope at 1:30 PM in Hamilton, GA.

