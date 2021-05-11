<IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Photos/0000688881-01_0_0000688881-01-1_20210511.jpg" lgyOrigName="0000688881-01_0_0000688881-01-1.jpg" ALIGN="LEFT" vspace="4" hspace="10" style="max-width:200px;"><font face="Frutiger LT Std 55 Roman" size="2" color="#000000">WALKER, Jimmy<br/><br/></font><font size="2" color="#000000">Jimmy Walker, age 74, of Roswell, GA, passed away peacefully at his home on May 8, 2021, after enduring a 14-month journey with glioblastoma. He was surrounded by family and friends during his last days. Jimmy was born on August 24, 1946, in Fort Valley, GA, to the late Luther Oscar Walker and Velma Hancock Walker. Jimmy graduated from Fort Valley High School, received his Bachelors and Masters degrees in Aerospace Engineering from Georgia Tech, and earned an MBA from Kennesaw State University. Over the course of his forty-four-year engineering career, Jimmy worked for Robins Air Force Base, Pratt Whitney, AEDC, and finally Lockheed Martin, where he spent more than three decades.<br/><br/>Jimmy enjoyed woodworking, financial planning, and completing home improvement projects. Jimmy was a devoted member of Covenant Presbyterian Church, serving as an Elder and a volunteer in every capacity. He was a friend, neighbor, and father figure to everyone he met. Most of all, Jimmy delighted in spending time with his daughters and granddaughters and supporting them in all their interests.<br/><br/>Jimmy is survived by his wife of 50 years, Cathy Hallman Walker, and his daughters, Jennifer Walker and Susan Walker (Fernando Ornelas), and three granddaughters: Mariana Ornelas, Daniela Ornelas, and Magnolia Brown. He is also survived by his siblings: Christine Rutherford of Blue Ridge, GA; Billie Stewart of Macon, GA; William Walker of Holiday, FL; and Sue Burkhart of Acworth, GA, as well as many special nieces and nephews.<br/><br/>In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution to the charity of your choice or to The Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center at Duke. Checks should be made payable to Tisch Brain Tumor Center and sent to The Preston Robert Tisch Brain Tumor Center, DUMC Box 3624, Durham, NC 27710.<br/><br/>Visitation will be held at Northside Chapel Funeral Directors, 12050 Crabapple Rd., Roswell. A church service will be held at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 2881 Canton Rd., Marietta. www.northsidechapel.com.</font><p align="center"><br/></p><BR/><CENTER><IMG SRC="/Images/Cobrands/Atlanta/Logos/FNLnorthsidechapel44.jpg.jpg" ALT="logo" BORDER="0"/></CENTER><br/>