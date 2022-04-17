WALDING, Joseph Donald



Joseph Donald Walding, age 92, of Destin, FL, and formerly of Atlanta, GA, and Charlotte, NC, went to be with his Lord and Savior on March 31, 2022. Joe was described by one of his grandsons as, "a man with a big smile, a big personality, and a big belly." He was especially treasured because of his kind heart and jovial sense of humor. Joe was raised in Northwest Florida near his beloved Emerald Coast. His father, Joseph Z. Walding, Okaloosa County Superintendent during the 12 years Joe was in school, taught him the value of education. Joe graduated Valedictorian from Crestview High School and received a Bachelor's degree, with honors, in Electrical Engineering from the University of Florida.



Joe's first job was with Southern Bell; 36 years and numerous promotions later, he retired from BellSouth as an Assistant Vice President. Joe spent most of his retirement in Destin, FL, where he served as the Chairman of Jetty East Condominium Board of Directors for nearly two decades. Beloved over the years by his staff at Southern Bell, neighbors, and lifelong friends; second to his family, Joe was perhaps most loved by the Jetty East community. He passed the way he wanted most, in his Jetty East condo, in his sleep, surrounded by his family, and in a Florida jersey.



Joe was preceded in death by his cherished wife of 57 years, Louise Smith Walding, and is survived by his two children and their spouses, Guy Walding (Susan) and Gayle Shackelford (Fletcher); and his three grandchildren, Charlie (Olivia), Grason, and Wesley Shackelford.



The family will begin receiving friends on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at 10 AM, and a funeral service will be held at 11 AM, at H.M. Patterson and Son, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd., NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. Interment will follow at Arlington Memorial Park. There will also be a celebration of life service at Jetty East, Destin, FL, on May 7, 2022.



In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Safe Harbor Presbyterian Church, 801 Airport Rd., Destin, FL 32541 or to Oakland Baptist Church, 118 Wright Pkwy NW, Ft. Walton Beach, FL 32548.



