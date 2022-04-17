ajc logo
X

Walding, Joseph

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

WALDING, Joseph Donald

Joseph Donald Walding, age 92, of Destin, FL, and formerly of Atlanta, GA, and Charlotte, NC, went to be with his Lord and Savior on March 31, 2022. Joe was described by one of his grandsons as, "a man with a big smile, a big personality, and a big belly." He was especially treasured because of his kind heart and jovial sense of humor. Joe was raised in Northwest Florida near his beloved Emerald Coast. His father, Joseph Z. Walding, Okaloosa County Superintendent during the 12 years Joe was in school, taught him the value of education. Joe graduated Valedictorian from Crestview High School and received a Bachelor's degree, with honors, in Electrical Engineering from the University of Florida.

Joe's first job was with Southern Bell; 36 years and numerous promotions later, he retired from BellSouth as an Assistant Vice President. Joe spent most of his retirement in Destin, FL, where he served as the Chairman of Jetty East Condominium Board of Directors for nearly two decades. Beloved over the years by his staff at Southern Bell, neighbors, and lifelong friends; second to his family, Joe was perhaps most loved by the Jetty East community. He passed the way he wanted most, in his Jetty East condo, in his sleep, surrounded by his family, and in a Florida jersey.

Joe was preceded in death by his cherished wife of 57 years, Louise Smith Walding, and is survived by his two children and their spouses, Guy Walding (Susan) and Gayle Shackelford (Fletcher); and his three grandchildren, Charlie (Olivia), Grason, and Wesley Shackelford.

The family will begin receiving friends on Wednesday, April 20, 2022, at 10 AM, and a funeral service will be held at 11 AM, at H.M. Patterson and Son, Arlington Chapel, 173 Allen Rd., NE, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. Interment will follow at Arlington Memorial Park. There will also be a celebration of life service at Jetty East, Destin, FL, on May 7, 2022.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Safe Harbor Presbyterian Church, 801 Airport Rd., Destin, FL 32541 or to Oakland Baptist Church, 118 Wright Pkwy NW, Ft. Walton Beach, FL 32548.




Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

H.M. Patterson & Son-Arlington Chapel

173 Allen Road Ne

Sandy Springs, GA

30328

https://www.dignitymemorial.com/funeral-homes/sandy-springs-ga/hm-patterson-son-arlington-chapel/2330?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
Family members of three relatives killed in an April 8 triple homicide at a Grantville shooting range and gun shop reacted to an arrest in the case Saturday. The victims were Tommy Richard Hawk Sr., the 75-year-old owner, his wife Evelyn Hawk, also 75, and their 18-year-old grandson Alexander “Luke” Hawk, a senior at East Coweta High School.

Family thankful for ‘outpouring of love’ after arrest in Ga. triple homicide7h ago
An Amber Alert was issued Saturday for 11-year-old Pierre Lubin (left). Authorities say he and his mother Kerline Lubin (bottom right) were abducted from their northwest Atlanta home by Leonard Cross and another man.

Credit: Atlanta Police Department

Amber Alert issued for 11-year-old boy, mother kidnapped from Atlanta home
7h ago
House members throw up paper at the conclusion of the legislative session in the House Chamber on Sine Die, the last day of the General Assembly at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta on Tuesday, April 5, 2022. Branden Camp/ For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Credit: Branden Camp

Georgia lawmakers get raises and higher pensions hoping for more diversity
Jacob Christian Muse, a 21-year-old College Park man, was arrested Friday on charges stemming from the April 8 triple homicide at a family-owned shooting range in Grantville.

Credit: Coweta County Sheriff's Office

GBI: Arrest made in triple homicide at gun range near Atlanta
Jacob Christian Muse, a 21-year-old College Park man, was arrested Friday on charges stemming from the April 8 triple homicide at a family-owned shooting range in Grantville.

Credit: Coweta County Sheriff's Office

GBI: Arrest made in triple homicide at gun range near Atlanta
The GBI is investigating a shooting involving Atlanta police officers that happened early Saturday at a BP gas station-convenience store along Cascade Road in southwest Atlanta.

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

UPDATE | Police: Knife-wielding man shot, killed by officers at SW Atlanta gas station
14h ago
The Latest
Stuebing, Vernon
Stone, Harry
Key, Desmond
1h ago
Featured
Marsai Martin from "black-ish" stars in a new film for Paramount+ "Fantasy Football." A new Fox sitcom stars D.L. Hughley ("The DL"). Both started production the past month in Georgia. PUBLICITY PHOTOS

Credit: PUBLICITY

What’s filming in Georgia in April, 2022?
Arik Gilbert stands out in Georgia’s G-Day game
7h ago
Police: Knife-wielding man shot, killed by officers at SW Atlanta gas station
14h ago
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top