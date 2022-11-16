WAITLEY, Sally Ann



Sally Ann Waitley, age 56 of Waleska, Georgia, passed away on Tuesday, November 8, 2022. Sally was born in Jacksonville, Florida and grew up in a career Navy family. Her mother and father instilled foundational family values that became the cornerstone of who Sally was as a friend, wife, and mother. She graduated from Carmel (Indiana) high school in 1984, and from Purdue University in 1988. In 1991, she married the love of her life, Mike Waitley, in Indianapolis, Indiana. They relocated to Lake Arrowhead, Georgia in 2018, where she lived with Mike in her final years. A Celebration of Life is planned for summer of 2023 in Roswell, Georgia.

