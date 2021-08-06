VOSYKA, Emily



Emily Vosyka went home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ on August 3, 2021. She was born again in her late teens and has served her Lord faithfully for the past 77 years. She had the gift of teaching and utilized that gift by teaching Bible studies and Sunday school for several years, as well as counselling and teaching others to counsel with the Christian Broadcasting Network. She was predeceased by her husband of 48 years, 2 sisters, and 3 nephews. She is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, her daughter, and 5 nieces, nephews.



In lieu of flowers or plants, for those wishing to do so, please make donations in her memory to Briarlake Baptist Church, 3715 Lavista Road, Decatur, GA 30033, 404-325-4214. Her funeral service will be held Saturday, August 7th at 2 PM at Floral Hills Funeral Home, with a visitation from 1 PM to 2 PM prior to the service. Arrangements are handled by Floral Hills Funeral Home, 3150 Lawrenceville Hwy., Tucker, GA 30084, 770-491-3021.



