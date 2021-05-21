Vesely, George

VESELY, Sr., George



George Calvin Vesely, Sr., of Stone Mountain, GA, left this world May 9, 2021, after a long illness. He has joyfully moved on to new cosmic adventures. He was blessed with a strong spiritual orientation, loved and appreciated people and all creatures great and small. George was born during a blizzard in Mosher, SD in 1934, and took that as a sign to enjoy a good life. A retired loan officer and VFR pilot, he loved watch and clock repairing, gardening, traveling, treasure hunting, meditation, hypnotherapy, good humor, hugs, and learning something new. He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Dr. Cary Howard; children G. Cal Vesely Jr., CA, and Julia Gordon, AZ; grandchildren Paulina Vesely, and George Vesely III and wife Alana, CA; sister Darlene Wieber and family, OR; sister-in-law Jean Vesely and family, SD; brother/sister-in-law Jim and Ophelia Howard and family, GA; sister-in-law Greer Reeves, niece Cheryl Reeves, GA; niece/nephews Tina and Teddy Prince, Madison Prince, Cameron and wife Elizabeth Prince, GA; aunt Marge Howard and family, GA; and many more wonderful relatives and friends.



An informal visitation celebrating George's life will be held at Floral Hills Funeral Home, Tucker, GA, Saturday, June 5, from 1:00-3:00 PM. Refreshments and little mementos provided. Hope you can join us. Please make any donations to your favorite charity with lots of love.



