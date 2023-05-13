Veatch, Jesse

VEATCH, III, Jesse



Jesse William Veatch, III passed away on March 15, 2023 at Northside Hospital's emergency room.



Bill was born on September 5, 1946, in Atlanta. Bill was the son of an Atlanta surgeon, Dr. Jesse William Veatch, Jr. and an Atlanta nurse, Mildred Jarrett Veatch. Bill attended Garden Hills Elementary School, Westminster School, Duke University and Emory Law School. He was a partner at Kilpatrick, Cody, McClatchey and Regenstein Law Firm (now known as Kilpatrick, Stockton). He was a proud member of the U.S. Navy. Bill is survived by his wife of 47 years, Lynn Ballou Veatch. Bill is also survived by his brother, Michael Alan Veatch and his wife, Sheila; by his cousins, Lamar and Carol Veatch and Larry and Patricia Veatch. Bill was proud to be able to keep the family farm in Trion, Georgia which has been in the family since the Civil War. He is no longer sick and is with the angels, his family and our eight fur babies. He was lovingly laid to rest next to his mother and father by the lake at Arlington.



