VAUGHN, WIlber Jeffrey



Wilber Jeffrey Vaughn was born in Atlanta at Piedmont Hospital on March 3, 1951. The son of Jack Aaron Vaughn and Emma Lee Baughan Vaughn of Newnan, Georgia, he attended East Point City Schools and graduated from Russell High School in 1969. After graduation, he was called to enlist in the US Armed Services and served in the Navy as a submariner for 4 years during the Vietnam War. After military service, he returned to East Point, GA and dutifully cared for his late father Jack. Jeff began his career in drywall construction and worked with his brother-in-law Kenneth Baynard for many years. Afterwards he worked with Tim Parker's Construction Company (during which period he was able to complete a renovation project for one of his favorite comedians - Jeff Foxworthy). He really enjoyed that experience. When Hurricane Katrina hit in 2005, he headed to Gulfport, MS to help with the cleanup for 1 year. In 2006 he was diagnosed with stage 4 pancreatic cancer. He was able to recover with the expertise and dedication of Emory Physicians (special thanks to Dr. Kooby of Winship Cancer institute at Emory University for an extraordinary Whipple procedure), his phenomenal team of Oncologists at The Hope Center in Cartersville (special thanks to Dr. Mehta and his entire staff) and finally his Vascular Surgeon Dr. Reilly of Vascular Surgical Associates - Kennestone for numerous arterial builds. Without you all he would never have survived this long. We as a family love you all. On December 19th, 2021, Jeff passed away in the comfort of a warm bed holding the hand of his loving daughter Abigail and in the company of his loyal friend Jon Pan and dedicated doggie Lula. He is preceded in death by his parents Jack and Emma Vaughn, his grandfather James Lucius Vaughn, uncle Wilber Baughan and aunts Annie Baughan Wildman and Daisy Mae Haggard, brother in-law John Robert Duncan, and nephew Douglas Ray Baynard, as well as his pack of 4 dogs Bandit, Bruiser, Susie and Bonnie all of whom he loved dearly, preceded him. Jeff is survived by his sisters Mary Jean Baynard and brother in-law Kenneth Baynard, Jo Anne McNorton, and Pamela Bell Duncan, his son Jonathan Hayden Vaughn and daughter-in-law Claudette Otero Vaughn, daughter Rachel Abigail Vaughn and granddaughters; Alexandra, McKenna, Sasha, and Micah Vaughn. His loyal surviving pack member Lula survives him as well. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to Silver Moon Brewing's F* Cancer campaign. The campaign is dedicated to supporting cancer research and the wellbeing of cancer fighters across the world. A portion from every sale is donated to cancer nonprofits that support communities across the country. With merchandise, events, and other fundraising methods included, they have raised over $175,000 for cancer research since the beginning of the program in 2014. You can support them by purchasing merchandise or by raising a glass of the special brew to Jeff. Donations can be made here: https://www.silvermoonbrewing.com/f-cancer Parnick Jennings Funeral Home & Cremation Services is honored to serve the family of Wilbur Jeffrey Vaughn; please visit www.parnickjenningsfuneral.com to share a memory and post a condolence message.

