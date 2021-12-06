VARNUM, Deborah



The world lost a beloved wife and mother, Deborah "Deb" Varnum, in the early hours of November 26, 2021. Deb endured a 2.5 year battle with Alzheimer's and kidney disease, but it never stopped her from giving out the prettiest smiles and best hugs. She was always happy, funny, full of energy, and loved to listen and sing to Motown and other music from the 1960s. Deb was born in Pittsburg, PA, on December 4, 1949, but was raised from an infant in Atlanta, GA. She attended Briarcliff High School where weekend activities for students included cruising through The Varsity in downtown Atlanta to mingle with students from across the city. The Varsity is where she met her future husband, Bill Varnum, in 1968.



Deb and her husband, Bill, owned a hair salon together in downtown Atlanta for 35 years and raised their daughter, Shannon Szoke, in Decatur, GA before moving their business to Buford, GA in 2005. Her clients knew her as a kind soul, always willing to listen and care. Deb is survived by her husband of 52 years, Bill Varnum; her only child and daughter, Shannon Szoke (Nathan Szoke); her half-sister Terry Ingram; and her half-brother Bob Jolley. She was preceded in death by both of her parents.



Deb was very adamant that she did not want a formal burial service, but instead a simple cremation and small remembrance by her closest relatives. If you wish to honor Deb, please consider a donation in any amount to the Alzheimer's Association. After experiencing the heartbreaking toll this disease has on loved ones and their families, it is so important to help provide Alzheimer's care and support, and accelerating research through these donations.



Condolences can also be shared via Southcare Cremation and Funeral Society: https://www.southcare.us/obituaries



