VanSickle, Christopher

VAN SICKLE, Christopher Morgan



Christopher Morgan Van Sickle, age 46, passed suddenly on March 20, 2023. He was a lifelong resident of the Atlanta area.



Christopher graduated from Walton High School and the University of Mississippi (Ole' Miss) where he was a member of Kappa Sigma Fraternity. Christopher was a natural athlete who excelled in basketball. He especially loved playing golf with his late father, Randel Morgan Van Sickle.



Christopher was employed by Georgia Pacific and was involved in Habitat for Humanity.



Christopher then joined the United States Marine Corps. He was a member of Peachtree Road United Methodist Church. Christopher loved his country, family, and Maltese dog, Buster.



Christopher is survived by his mother, Kathryn Loia; stepfather, Michael Loia; sister, Caroline Van Sickle; uncle, Bill Head; aunt, Judith Head; and cousins, Katie and Patrick. He was preceded in death by his father, Randel Morgan Van Sickle; and his grandparents, Edwin and Carolyn Head, Anne, and Herman Van Sickle.



May he be guided into heaven by his faith in the Lord.



A Memorial Service will be held at Peachtree Road United Methodist Church, on Sunday, March 26, 2023, at 3:00 PM.



In place of flowers, please donate to MARR Addiction Treatment Centers. https://www.classy.org/give/321824/#!/donation/checkout or Peachtree Road United Methodist Church, One Lamb Mental Wellness, https://pushpay.com/g/prumcatlanta.



