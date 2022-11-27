Vandiver, James

VANDIVER, Jr., James H.



James H. Vandiver, Jr (Jimmy) of Sandy Springs, GA, passed away November 15, 2022, at the age of 99. He is predeceased by his parents, James H. Vandiver, Sr. and Edna S. Vandiver; brother, Robert W. Vandiver; and son, James H. Vandiver, III. He is survived by his wife, Joann M. Vandiver of 63 years; his daughter, Page Hall; son-in-law, William Hall; grandson, Merritt Hall; granddaughter, Madison Vandiver; nieces, nephews and cousins. Jimmy was born in Hartwell, GA Sept. 5, 1923, and when he was seven his family moved to Douglasville, GA where his parents opened a clothing store. Jimmy graduated from Douglasville High School and the University of Georgia. He served in the U.S. Army during World War II, being stationed in Reykevick, Iceland, with the 556th Signal Aircraft Warning Battalion. His entire business career was spent at the First National Bank of Atlanta (now Wells Fargo) as Trust Officer/Vice President He was a long-time member of the Sandy Springs United Methodist Church and the Joy Class. Jimmy loved being around people, always happy, with a quick wit, and ready with a good joke. In his younger days, he enjoyed roles in a number of plays with Theater Atlanta, such as Our Town, Three Blind Mice and No Time for Sergeants. He was never happier than when he was either participating in or watching a tennis match, having played well into his 90s. Another of his greatest joys was watching the UGA Bulldogs, especially seeing them win another National Championship. Graveside services held in Douglasville City Cemetery.

