VAN BRIDGER, Alice



On May 22, 2022, after a 7-year courageous battle with Alzheimers, our mother Alice Van Bridger has been promoted to her Heavenly home to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, along with family members and friends who have made this journey before her. Graveside Services will be 2:00 PM, Thursday, May 26, 2022 at Floral Hill Memory Gardens in Tucker. Chaplain Jimmy Orr will officiate. Alice is a beloved mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, who leaves her Godly influence for us to cherish. Born December 16, 1932 to the late Cleo and Ruth May Croom in Egypt, Arkansas, she was the youngest and last surviving member of 10 children. Alice was a former member of Rehoboth Baptist Church from 1969 – 2010, then became a member of North Metro Baptist Church from 2010 to the present. Alice was preceded in death by her husband of 59 years, Ray E. Bridger; and son, Ray Lynn Bridger. Those she leaves behind are her children and spouses, Lisa Bridger Garmon (Larry) of Gainesville and Robert E Bridger (Marianne) of Hoschton; grandsons, Paul Bridger of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, Richard Sheffield of Winder, Ryan Sheffield of Chilhowie, Virginia and David Bridger of Commerce; and 6 great-grandchildren. A special thank you to Barbara Wilkins for taking such wonderful care of Mrs. Bridger for the last 7 years. Good night Mama, until we meet again. Proverbs 31:25-26, 28-29. Memorial Park South Funeral Home, 4121 Falcon Parkway, Flowery Branch, Georgia 30542 is in charge of arrangements. Send online condolences to www.memorialparkfuneralhomes.com.

