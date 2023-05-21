V., Edward Wood

WOOD V, Edward Jenner



January 29, 2019-May 13, 2023



Charlotte, North Carolina - Edward Jenner Wood IV and Emily Wright Morrison Wood are heartbroken to share the news of the death of their beloved Edward Jenner Wood V on Saturday morning, May 13, 2023, at Levine Children's Hospital in Charlotte. "Jenner" was beside his mother and father, and surrounded by family, friends, and the prayers of his community.



Jenner was born on January 29, 2019, his mother and father's first born son. At home, he was "Tuggy" and "Brother". To his younger brother, Howell, his "Baby" whom he adored, he was a doting big brother. Jenner's soul was deep and wide. To his friends, and to his family, he was uniquely sensitive, kind, genuine, and inquisitive. He was spiritual in his relationship with nature.



Happily engaged at Christ Church Preschool, Jenner was learning how to sort the sounds of various songbirds, and to delight in the stars and how the planets move. He was especially fascinated by dinosaurs, Spiderman, construction sites, and sirens of all sorts. Red firetrucks were the best.



Jenner was happiest in his home and yard in Charlotte with his mom, dad, and especially his brother. He loved taking family trips to the beach and boat rides from his family's home in McClellanville, South Carolina. He and Howell spent every waking moment together. Jenner took it upon himself to teach his brother everything he knew: the names of trucks, how to play baseball, where golf balls could be found in nearby yards. And so, Jenner was his brother's idol.



Jenner will be missed so dearly. His mother and father ask that all who have been touched by his enormous spirit carry it on in their words, actions, and shared memories.



Jenner is survived by his forever loving parents, Edward Jenner Wood IV and Emily Wright Morrison Wood; and his brother, Howell Morrison Wood. Adoring grandparents, who survive him are Edward Jenner Wood III ("D") of Atlanta, Howell ("Dah") and Erwin Morrison of Charleston, and Amy ("Mamie") and Buck ("Granddaddy") Montague of Charlotte. He is survived by aunts and uncles, Sally Dowd Wood (Niko Schutte) of Chapel Hill, Frances Miller Wood of Atlanta, Felicia Morrison Lindsey (Ben) of Myrtle Beach, Lilly Erwin Morrison of Charleston, Eli Montague (Mary), Addison Montague (Caitlin), all of Charlotte, and Parke Vickers (Alex) of Denver, CO. He will be missed by close cousins and buddies, Lydia Lindsey, Jenner, Worth, "Cac", and Elizabeth "Roddey" Schutte; as well as many North Carolina and South Carolina family members. Jenner's two great-grandmothers also survive him, Yvonne G. Gibson of Columbia, South Carolina, and Frances Miller Wood of Atlanta. He was predeceased by his grandmother, Elizabeth "Libby" Dowd Wood ("Nana") of Atlanta two weeks ago. His friend and nanny, Sierra Smith will miss him every day. Scout, a soulmate Springer Spaniel, will miss slipping onto Jenner's bed at night but will always protect his room from monsters.



A Memorial Service was held on Thursday, May 18, 2023 at Christ Episcopal Church. In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to Christ Episcopal Church, 1412 Providence Road, Charlotte, NC 28207 or christchurchcharlotte.org or the Catawba Lands Conservancy, 2400 Park Road Suite 1, Charlotte, NC 28203 or catawbalands.org.



Arrangements are in the care of Kenneth W. Poe Funeral & Cremation Service, 1321 Berkeley Ave., Charlotte, NC, 28204 (704) 641-7606. Online condolences can be shared at www.kennethpoeservices.com.

