UMBERGER, John



John Anthony Clary Umberger had the ability to leave a lasting impression on anyone who crossed paths with him, whether you were with him for 10 minutes or 10 hours. His name means "God's precious gift," and he lived up to its potential by bringing joy and a smile to all he met.



John described himself as "committed to exceeding expectations" and excelled in every environment – whether he was at the helm of political functions, bringing friends together or picking out the perfect outfit or stationary for special occasions. Ever the optimist, he responded to hard times and challenges with, "Well, that's just an opportunity."



John Anthony Clary Umberger was born in Atlanta on Feb. 21, 1989, and his untimely death at age 33 on June 1, 2022.



John attended high school at Christ School in Asheville, N.C., where he's fondly remembered by students and alumni to this day. He started his college education at the University of the South, where he belonged to the Sigma Nu Fraternity, Beta Omicron Chapter, before transferring to the Georgia Institute of Technology where he received a B.S. in History, Technology and Society.



His recreational pursuits reflected his boundless creativity, from producing Tik Tok videos to tiny mic interviews to folk art. He designed and manufactured yoga mats and hosted friends at "Spa Umberger."



In his professional life, he worked as the Director of Diplomacy and Political Programs for the American Center for Law and Justice.



While in DC, John served as the executive director for the Embassy Guild and had a presidential appointment as Director of Operations for Chairman Neil Chattergee at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. Chattergee described John as "Always thinking of others. Always making life fun and interesting. He was truly the life of the party." He joked that John was like Eli Manning: John "would throw 50 TDs and 20 INTs" but, like Eli, was a hall of famer.



John also volunteered as an associate for Restore Mass Ave and instructed Gyrokinesis and Gyrotonic classes at Elements Fitness and Wellness Center LLC.



Starting his career, John interned or worked in various positions for members of the U.S. House and U.S. Senate, the Republican National Committee, the Republican Governors Association and the Georgia Governor's Office.



John is survived by his mother Linda L. Clary, Atlanta. His siblings Abigail Grace Umberger, Benjamin Randall Umberger (wife Maddison), Nathan Beall Umberger and his grandfather, Kenneth Beall Clary. His father, Alexander Campbell and stepfather, Randall Umberger. His extended family: Jan (Clary) and Toby Gross, their children Kayley Gross, Amanda Gross and Ansley Gross of Atlanta; Carol (Clary) and Matt Holmes, their children Reagan Holmes and Walker Holmes of Dallas. John leaves behind many dear friends and relatives who were instrumental to his life and whom he blessed with his giving spirit.



He is preceded in death by his grandmother, Jean Linville Clary.



Visitation will be Sunday, June 12, 3:30-5 PM at Patterson's, 173 Allen Road NE, Atlanta, GA 30328. His funeral service will be held at 11 AM on Monday, June 13, at Northside United Methodist Church, 2799 Northside Drive NW, Atlanta, GA 30305. Lunch will follow the service and the graveside burial will begin at 3 PM at Arlington Memorial Park, 201 Mount Vernon Hwy NW, Sandy Springs, GA 30328. Celebration of Life will be in Washington, DC, in July.



To honor and commemorate John, the family has asked donations be made to Restore Mass Ave Historic Landscape Initiative (restoremassave.org), Christ School (christschool.org/christ-school-fund), Jars of Clay (jocatlanta.org), and American Center for Law and Justice (aclj.org). Please reference in Memory of John Anthony Clary Umberger. The family would like to thank everyone for their unwavering support and friendship.



