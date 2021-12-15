TRACY, Dorothy Shea



Dorothy Shea Tracy, long-time Atlanta resident whose keen interest in civic affairs lead to her work as a lobbyist, activist, and legislative aide, died peacefully at Canterbury Court in Atlanta on December 11, 2021. She was 101.



Dotty, as known by her friends, was born in Pittsburg,



Pennsylvania in 1920 to Thomas and Frances Shea and was raised in Philadelphia along her sister Frances and brother Edward. Dotty attended Drexel Institute of Technology completing a two-year business degree program. During the Second World War, Dotty worked for the U.S. Navy in Philadelphia and later joined the American Red Cross, landing in Great Britain on VE Day, May 8, 1945. Dotty was stationed in Bremen, Germany during the occupation as head of the Red Cross Club. It was there that Dotty met her husband, Army Lieutenant Jack W. Tracy; they were married in 1946 in Stone Harbor, New Jersey.



Dotty and Jack started a family in Columbus, Ohio and moved to Atlanta in 1957 with their six children, where Jack was a senior executive for Colonial Stores. Tragedy struck in 1963, when Jack died of a sudden heart attack.



Despite the challenges of being a single parent, Dotty enrolled at Georgia State University, majored in economics, and completed her Bachelor Degree in Business Administration in 1967. After obtaining her degree, Dotty started a 30-year career as a financial planner, teacher, lobbyist and activist. She served as President of the League of Woman Voters of Georgia (1975-1977); was head lobbyist in the effort to pass the Equal Rights Amendment in the Georgia Assembly; legislative chair for the American Association of University Women; member of the Atlanta Civil Service Board; and legislative aide to Representative Eleanor Richardson. In addition to being active politically, Dotty was involved in numerous church activities at Christ the King, where she was a life-long member. Outside of work and church, Dotty was an avid world traveler, and enjoyed gardening, reading, and spending time in nature. Known for her deep love of music, Dotty was a loyal subscriber to the Atlanta Symphony, as well as an enthusiastic devotee of the Great American Songbook.



Dotty is survived by her children Patrick (wife Cyndi), Tom (wife Marilyn), Nancy, Christine (husband Meyer), Michael, and Kathleen (husband Sal), eight grandchildren, and nine great-grandchildren. Predeceased by George Stevens, husband of Nancy, May 2021.



Memorial services will be held at Canterbury Court chapel in spring 2022, exact date to be determined. Burial will take place at Atlanta Arlington Cemetery in a companion plot with her husband Jack.



The family wishes to express their sincerest thanks for the loving care provided by the staff and residents at Canterbury Court.



