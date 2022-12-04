TORRANCE, Martin A.



Age 87, of Duluth, GA, died of liver complications from diabetic medication toxicity. He was born September 15, 1935 in Atlanta, GA. He grew up in East Point, GA and graduated from Georgia Tech, Class of 1957. Martin was a four-year letterman on the Georgia Tech Track Team and was Captain of the 1957 Team. He received a degree from John Marshall Law School in 1961. Martin was a State Farm Insurance Agent in Duluth, GA for 43 years and was a lifelong Methodist.



He was predeceased by his first wife and the mother of his children, Joy Owen Torrance; his wife, Doris Davis Torrance; his mother and father and older siblings.



Martin is survived by his twin sister, Miriam Storey of Dalton, GA; his children, Michael Torrance (Nancy), Art Torrance (Mary), and Laura Torrance Flowers (Dan); His second wife's children, Marty Hazen (Kathi) and Lyn Rosemond (Tom).



Martin is collectively survived by his 7 grandchildren; and 5 great-grandchildren; and his predeceased wife Doe's 4 grandchildren and 1 great-grandchild.



There will be a celebration of life service at Sandy Springs Chapel on January 14, 2023 at 11 AM with a catered reception to follow. The family will be having a private burial at the Torrance plot at a later time.



In lieu of flowers, please make donations payable to Baranik Veterinarian Services, 1230 Satellite Blvd, Suwanee, GA 30024.



