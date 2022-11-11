ajc logo
X

Toney, Lorenzo

Obituaries
1 hour ago

TONEY, Lorenzo

Lorenzo Toney, age 54, passed on November 6, 2022. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 11:00 AM, Meadows Chapel, 419 Flat Shoals Avenue SE, Atlanta, Georgia 30316. Visitation will be held Friday, November 11, 2022, 4-7 PM at Meadows Mortuary, Inc., 419 Flat Shoals Avenue SE, Atlanta, Georgia 30316, 404-522-7478.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Meadows Mortuary, Inc.

419 Flat Shoals Avenue, S.E.

Atlanta, GA

30316

https://www.meadowsmortuary.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Cops: Man arrested after trying to sell $95K stolen ring to Cobb jewelry store6h ago

Credit: Hyosub.Shin@ajc.com

What happens if the Braves don’t re-sign Dansby Swanson or land a star shortstop?
6h ago

Five things we learned about the Braves at the General Managers Meetings
4h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

2 people shot at same Midtown gas station within about 24 hours
14h ago

Credit: Henri Hollis

2 people shot at same Midtown gas station within about 24 hours
14h ago

Credit: Channel 2 Action News

Man dead after shooting at apartment complex near Lenox Square
4h ago
The Latest

Credit: File

Williams, Robert
King, Isis
1h ago
Lee, Damon
1h ago
Featured

Credit: Christina Matacotta

How the U.S. Senate runoff will work in Georgia
Aimee Copeland expands outdoor fun to the disabled community
AJC Election Results for Atlanta and Georgia
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top