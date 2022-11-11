TONEY, Lorenzo



Lorenzo Toney, age 54, passed on November 6, 2022. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 12, 2022 at 11:00 AM, Meadows Chapel, 419 Flat Shoals Avenue SE, Atlanta, Georgia 30316. Visitation will be held Friday, November 11, 2022, 4-7 PM at Meadows Mortuary, Inc., 419 Flat Shoals Avenue SE, Atlanta, Georgia 30316, 404-522-7478.

