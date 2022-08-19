TOLLIVER, Brenda



Funeral service for Miss Brenda J. Tolliver will be held on Saturday, August 20. 2022 at 11 AM at Friendship Baptist Church, 80 Walnut St., SW, with Rev Kevin Calhoun, officiating, Rev. Stella Floyd, Eulogist. Interment will take place on Monday, August 22, 2022 at 12 noon at Forest Hills Cemetery, 4018 Tennessee Ave., Chattanooga, TN. The remains will be placed in state at the church at 10 AM. The public viewing will be on Friday, August 19, 2022 at our chapel from 1 to 5 PM. The Ivy Beyond The Wall Ceremony of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. will be held on Friday, August 19, 2022 at 6 PM at our chapel. Family and friends are requested to assemble at the church at 10:30 AM on the morning of the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Brenda J. Tolliver Scholarship Fund at P.O.Box 91184, East Point GA 30364.



Carl M. Williams Funeral Dirs., Inc., 492 Larkin St., SW, 404-522-8454 ,www.carlmwilliams.com.

