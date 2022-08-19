ajc logo
X

Tolliver, Brenda

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago

TOLLIVER, Brenda

Funeral service for Miss Brenda J. Tolliver will be held on Saturday, August 20. 2022 at 11 AM at Friendship Baptist Church, 80 Walnut St., SW, with Rev Kevin Calhoun, officiating, Rev. Stella Floyd, Eulogist. Interment will take place on Monday, August 22, 2022 at 12 noon at Forest Hills Cemetery, 4018 Tennessee Ave., Chattanooga, TN. The remains will be placed in state at the church at 10 AM. The public viewing will be on Friday, August 19, 2022 at our chapel from 1 to 5 PM. The Ivy Beyond The Wall Ceremony of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. will be held on Friday, August 19, 2022 at 6 PM at our chapel. Family and friends are requested to assemble at the church at 10:30 AM on the morning of the service. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The Brenda J. Tolliver Scholarship Fund at P.O.Box 91184, East Point GA 30364.

Carl M. Williams Funeral Dirs., Inc., 492 Larkin St., SW, 404-522-8454 ,www.carlmwilliams.com.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Carl M. Williams Funeral Directors

492 Larkin Street SW

Atlanta, GA

30313

https://www.carlmwilliams.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

Editors' Picks
GOP’s nominee for lieutenant governor veers from ticket on same-sex marriage15h ago
Henry County jail in the spotlight for the latest A&E ‘60 Days In’ season
15h ago
Southern Fried Soccer: Red Bulls 2, Atlanta United 1
14h ago
Warnock receives housing allowance from Ebenezer, offsets Senate cap on salary
18h ago
Warnock receives housing allowance from Ebenezer, offsets Senate cap on salary
18h ago
Kemp slammed federal stimulus, but he’s using it now to help win reelection
19h ago
The Latest
Blower, Donald
Henderson, Jennifer
Boone, Stephanie
1h ago
Featured
Four members of the Leffler family — Chris, 51, his wife Lori, 50, and their sons Zach, 23, and Nate, 17 — died in the May 28 accident. Robert "Stephen" Chauncey, 37, a passenger in Stegall's boat, also died. Four other people were injured.

Credit: Facebook / @ChrisLeffler

Man indicted in boat crash that killed former Alpharetta teacher, family members
Bierfest, dinosaurs and more: 15 things to do this weekend in metro Atlanta
12h ago
Rosalynn Carter, wife of Jimmy, turns 95 on Thursday
© 2022 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top