TOLBERT, Doris



Mrs. Doris Jean Tolbert, 64, of Conley, GA. Passed away peacefully on Wednesday April 6, 2022. Doris Jean Tolbert was born in Providence, RI to William and Charlotte Welch. She is survived by her beloved husband Bobby Tolbert, Sr. and beautiful children. A Memorial service will be held on April 22, 2022, 11:00 AM at Gregory B. Levett and Sons Funeral Home.