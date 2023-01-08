TINTER, Jay Lewis



Jay Lewis Tinter passed away peacefully on December 29, 2022 surrounded by loved ones. Jay was born on May 28, 1950 in Miami, Florida. He was the son of Stanley Joseph Tinter OBM, and Annette. After his father's passing in 1962, Jay and his three younger brothers along with their mother moved to Atlanta. Jay graduated from Henry Grady High School in 1968. Shortly after, Jay enlisted in the Coast Guard Reserves and was stationed in New Jersey. Jay graduated from Georgia State University Magna Cum Lade and earned his CPA. Jay worked at Laventhaw and Horowitz and then went out on his own in the real estate business. Soon he established Atlanta Commercial Realty Inc. and became a successful businessman whose employees respected him and remained loyal to him for decades. Jay was married to his high school sweetheart, Sheila, for 20 years. They had two daughters, who were the lights of his life. He reconnected with his second love, Lora, and they were together until the end, sharing a deep love. Since the age of 5, Jay dreamed of having a farm. He loved the peace and tranquility that he viewed as nature's gifts. He built Hillside Angus Farm where he raised Angus cattle. Jay was a charitable man who did not let a year go by without giving to his community. He was a devout Jewish man who praised God daily and taught his children and grandchildren to do the same. Jay was larger than life and loved the simple blessings so many take for granted.



Jay is survived by his mother, Annette Z Tinter Easton; two daughters, Jennifer Rae Tinter and Jodi Tinter Cannady (William Howard III); grandchildren, Liam, Drew, Cole and Jace; his brothers, Steve, Ricky (Pam), and Danny (Lynn); and many nieces, nephews, and his love, Lora Fruchtman. Arrangements by Dressler's Jewish Funeral Care, 770-451-4999.

