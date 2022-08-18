TILLEY, Gene R.



Gene R. Tilley, of Cartersville, Georgia passed away Wednesday, August 10, at Piedmont Cartersville Medical Center. He was 89 years old. He was born April 09,1933 in Pine Log, Georgia to Myrtle Eller Tilley and James Floyd Tilley.



After graduating from Cartersville High School in 1951, Gene attended the University of Georgia and the Woodrow Wilson School of Law. He worked from a very young age and was a visionary who could design and build almost anything. He started Crest Auto Parts while working full-time at Lockheed Corporation in Marietta. As his business grew, he left Lockheed to concentrate on his automotive and real estate businesses.



A lifelong Bartow County resident, he loved Georgia and his community, where he immersed himself in improving transportation, promoting economic development, providing leadership in banking, and promoting technical schools and colleges. His greatest passions were making deals, building and developing real estate, politics, providing jobs and spending time with his family and many friends. He continued advising on projects with his businesses up until his passing. He was a member of Faith United Methodist Church.



Gene is survived by his daughter, Beth; and her husband, Greg Frisbee; son, Bert Tilley; granddaughter, Liza Frisbee; brother and sister-in-law, Jim and Gail Tilley; sister-in-law, Martha Caldwell; nieces, nephews, cousins and his dog, Lady. He is predeceased by his parents; his wife of 56 years, Reba Smith Tilley; son, Ben Tilley; and a sister, Bernice Lancaster.



Private graveside services will be conducted for the family. The family plans a celebration of life at a later date. Owen Funeral Home, 12 Collins Drive, Cartersville, Georgia is in charge of the arrangements.



In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Etowah Valley Humane Society, 36 Ladds Mountain Road, SW, Cartersville, GA 30120.



