THRASHER, Anthony "Chicken"



Mr. Anthony "Chicken" Thrasher of Atlanta passed on February 17, 2021. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 11:00 AM from the Central Holiness Church. Interment at Kennedy Memorial Gardens. Viewing will be held today in the chapel at Pollard from 11 AM – 8 PM.



Pollard and Moore Funeral Home, Inc., 827 Pollard Blvd., SW, Atlanta, GA 30315, 404-688-7073.

