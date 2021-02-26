X

Thrasher, Anthony

File photo
File photo

Credit: File

Credit: File

Obituaries | 3 hours ago

THRASHER, Anthony "Chicken"

Mr. Anthony "Chicken" Thrasher of Atlanta passed on February 17, 2021. Funeral Services will be held on Saturday, February 27, 2021 at 11:00 AM from the Central Holiness Church. Interment at Kennedy Memorial Gardens. Viewing will be held today in the chapel at Pollard from 11 AM – 8 PM.

Pollard and Moore Funeral Home, Inc., 827 Pollard Blvd., SW, Atlanta, GA 30315, 404-688-7073.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Pollard Funeral Home, Inc.

827 Pollard Boulevard SW

Atlanta, GA

30315

https://www.pollardfuneralhomeinc.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News

© 2021 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. All Rights Reserved. By using this website, you accept the terms of our Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices. Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.